The former compliance director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch was on his way to dinner in late 2019 when he saw a man hitting a teenager with an extendible baton and stopped to intervene. The assailant turned out to be an off-duty policeman, but did not identify himself as such when repeatedly asked.
An altercation between the man, identified later as Yu Shu-sang, and other bystanders ensued. Footage shows him later lunge at Bickett with his baton in his right hand, before he falls over a railing. Bickett then attempts to wrestle his baton away, pinning Yu and hitting him in what he said was an act of self defense. Yu never produced a warrant card.
Judge Esther Toh, whom the judiciary has also designated to try Hong Kong’s national security cases, upheld a lower court’s conviction of guilt. She repeatedly pointed to December 2019, when the altercation occurred, as the “height of social disturbances that plagued Hong Kong,” where police were “taunted, maligned and sworn at” by people on the streets. She ruled that Yu, in this circumstance and because the incident happened quickly, was justified in denying he was a police officer and failing to produce a warrant card.
The teenager who Yu initially attacked had jumped over a turnstile. When pursuing him, Yu yelled “indecent assault” in Cantonese. The judge said this falsehood was “perfectly understandable” as the off-duty officer, in plainclothes, wanted to get the attention of the crowd.
Bickett’s lawyers argued that Yu was in violation of the police guidelines on use of force, but the judge dismissed this argument too, saying that the guidelines were “not relevant” to the case. Hong Kong was in a period of social unrest and the off-duty officer’s actions were “entirely natural and appropriate,” she said.
Toh dismissed the appeal and upheld Bickett’s initial sentence of four months and two weeks. Bickett, who was out in bail pending this appeal, will return to jail to serve the remainder of his sentence, which is six weeks.
No police officer has been charged or held accountable for excessive use of force against civilians, including the officer who blinded a journalist in one eye after shooting a baton round in her direction during a protest. The police force has identified the officer, but refuses to name him.
During Bickett’s trial and appeal, dozens of members of the public showed up in support. He received stacks of letters while in jail bearing messages of solidarity. In a previous interview, Bickett said he believed his case “doesn’t just represent the destruction of the rule of law, it represents a destruction of values.”
“I feel this immense burden not just to get justice on appeal for me but … for all these Hong Kongers who supported me,” he said.
