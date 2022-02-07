Church affiliation is just one of the Ukraine-vs.-Russia fault lines that now split this country, along with language and even styles of borscht. After the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014, priests and parishes divided over perceived loyalties to either Moscow or Kyiv. In 2019, the local Orthodox Church was given self-governing status within the larger array of Orthodox churches, creating the autonomous Orthodox Church of Ukraine and an increasingly bitter rivalry with the Moscow-governed Ukrainian Orthodox Church.