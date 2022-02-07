Macron, who recently reemphasized France’s commitment to its NATO allies, will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, then travel to Kyiv on Tuesday to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Scholz is due to travel to Kyiv on Feb. 14 and Moscow a day later.
Berlin has faced criticism at home and in Ukraine over its refusal to supply lethal weapons to Kyiv or increase its troop presence on NATO’s eastern flank, amid a buildup of Russian forces that U.S. officials are warning could lead to a lightning attack that seizes the Ukrainian capital in days and leaves as many as 50,000 civilians dead or injured.
Russia could seize Kyiv in days and cause 50,000 civilian casualties in Ukraine, U.S. assessments find
In an interview with The Post, Scholz on Sunday rebutted claims his government has not done enough, after Berlin drew scorn from Kyiv for sending helmets to help with self-defense as the United States and other NATO members sent lethal weapons, warships and military jets.
“The reality is that Germany is the biggest NATO partner in continental Europe,” with the largest defense budget on the continent, Scholz said, adding that Berlin is “the strongest economic supporter of Ukraine.”
Berlin’s stance on sending arms, Scholz said Sunday, was consistent with its long-standing restrictions on exporting weapons into crisis regions. Still, he affirmed Germany’s willingness to consider blocking the operations of the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline — which will deepen Berlin’s reliance on Moscow — as part of any Western sanctions against Russia in event of an invasion.
“It is absolutely clear that in a situation like this all options are on the table,” he said. “I will not get into any specifics, but our answer will be united and decisive.”
The pipeline deal has been the focus of debate in Congress over a package of sanctions aimed at Moscow, with Republicans arguing the Biden administration needs to take a tougher stance with Germany on going into business with Russia.
Over the weekend, senior Russian officials dismissed new U.S. intelligence reports that Putin has in place about 70 percent of the combat forces needed for a full-scale attack on the Ukrainian capital as “madness and scaremongering.”
Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, tweeted Sunday that people shouldn’t believe “apocalyptic predictions” but that the country was ready for any outcome. “Today, Ukraine has a strong army, unprecedented international support and Ukrainians’ faith in their country,” he said.
Moscow has denied that it intends to invade Ukraine but has made clear it considers the presence of Western troops and weapons in the former Soviet sphere an unacceptable security threat. The White House has said the United States does not have information that Putin has made a decision to invade.
Even so, satellite imagery and other intelligence indicate Putin has amassed more than 100,000 troops and equipment on the border with Ukraine — one Western security official put the number at 130,000 — potentially positioning for what could become the largest military land offensive in Europe since World War II.
U.S. officials are concerned that a massive Russia-Belarus military exercise, set to begin Thursday, could be used as part of a multipronged invasion of Ukraine. As part of the exercise, Russian troops and equipment have traveled more than 6,000 miles to Belarus, including the deployment of advanced missile systems, fighter planes and bombers. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has been playing a key role in Russia’s saber-rattling against Ukraine.
Ukraine’s former defense minister, Andriy Zagorodnyuk, on Sunday said the situation looked “pretty dire” — with the number of Russian forces needed to seize Kyiv or another Ukrainian city in place, although not enough to occupy the entire country.
“Russia could now seize any city in Ukraine. But we still don’t see the 200,000 troops needed for a full-scale invasion,” he told Britain’s Guardian newspaper.