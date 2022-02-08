Last week, Johnson made a jibe in parliament where he accused Starmer of failing to prosecute a prominent British television personality, Jimmy Savile, who became famous in the 1960s but was later outed as one of the country’s most notorious child abusers. In 2009, prosecutors had decided against prosecuting Savile due to insufficient evidence. Starmer worked as a lawyer leading public prosecutions at the time, but was not involved in the decision not to prosecute Savile. Johnson’s claim was widely debunked by British officials and media, while Starmer accused Johnson of “parroting the conspiracy theories of violent fascists.”