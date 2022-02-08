In what Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly characterized as a “siege” of the downtown areas, protesters have used big rigs and cars to block crucial traffic arteries, with horns blaring throughout the day. Ottawa police said they have launched 60 criminal investigations, issued hundreds of tickets, towed vehicles and made at least 20 arrests since Friday. National monuments have been desecrated, and businesses forced shut over security concerns. A state of emergency was announced for the city Sunday.