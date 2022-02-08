Hong Kong is instead fighting its most severe battle against the coronavirus since it was first detected more than two years ago, pushing the government’s pandemic strategy of “zero covid” to the breaking point. The approach of throttling the virus that has worked, so far, for mainland China is falling apart in Hong Kong, which lacks the ability to enforce the extremely strict lockdowns in cities like Wuhan and Xian — and is destroying the territory’s role as an open international city in the process.