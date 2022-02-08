It took rescuers more than four days to tunnel carefully toward the boy. But the cheers that erupted as rescuers pulled him out in the dark on Saturday night did not last long, as the royal palace announced that he had died.
The village cemetery could not fit all the mourners on Monday. A fleet of cars made its way to the funeral, where people held prayers under the trees, a few miles from the site of the accident in the village of Ighran in Chefchaouen province.
At tents outside the grieving family’s home, more people came by to offer condolences. The boy’s father, Khalid, who had been fixing the well before his son fell, thanked Moroccans for showing solidarity.
“I am over 50 years old and I’ve never seen as many people in a funeral. Rayan is the son of us all,” one villager said.
The emergency team’s extraction of the boy, named in the king’s statement as Rayan Oram, followed a mission that involved first responders, diggers and topographical engineers working round-the-clock with bulldozers and backhoes.
The news of his death sparked an outpouring of sympathy, with messages of support pouring in for the family, including from Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, French President Emmanuel Macron and Pope Francis. The pope praised the way people had come together “to save a child.”
At the final of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament at the weekend, soccer players observed a minute of silence in memory of the boy.
“I am very sad,” a volunteer in the rescue efforts, Ali Sahraoui, told reporters at the funeral.
“We spared no effort to reach the boy alive. We dug around-the-clock in five days what could have taken weeks.”