In Canada — yes, Canada — the confederacy of anti-vaxxers came out of the shadows for “Freedom Convoy 2022,” a protest of angry truckers that snowballed in the Ottawa winter to include a wider class of the governmentally aggrieved. At their worst, demonstrators have urinated on the National War Memorial and danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. But despite the lack of widespread violence, the diverse alliance of outraged citizens — from Confederate flag wavers to dancing libertarian hipsters — appear to share common purpose: shutting down the Canadian capital on a quest to end vaccine mandates.