He has been more outspoken in Paris over the past months. At certain points of the current trial, Abdeslam appeared eager to stoke controversy and to provoke. On his first trial date in September, he raised his voice, claiming to have “been treated like a dog” while in detention. He removed his face mask and said he had abandoned all other work “to become a fighter of the Islamic State.” But at other times, he has appeared less combative and more forthcoming.