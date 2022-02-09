While it may not be possible to isolate the effects of these individual elements on trade, “it is clear that EU exit has had an impact, and that new border arrangements have added costs to business,” the report says.
These increased costs may come from companies having to pay intermediaries to assist in completing customs declarations. Traders in sanitary and phytosanitary goods that are selected for physical inspections are required to pay fees to the port and the government, the report says.
The committee recommends that the government identify all additional costs incurred by companies and pinpoint opportunities to reduce administrative burdens.
In addition to added costs in trade, new border arrangements will be tested once travel involves more-normal passenger numbers, the report says. Because of the pandemic, passenger volume has been a fraction of what it was before 2020. As that number starts inching toward normal levels — and as the E.U. undertakes its planned introduction of the Entry and Exit System in the first quarter of 2022 — there is a risk “it will take longer to process passengers traveling from the U.K. to the E.U.,” the report warns.
The Entry and Exit System is meant to end the manual stamping of passports and instead register travelers from third countries through an automated IT system every time they cross an E.U. external border.
