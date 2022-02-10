The protest, which has become a cause celebre for the U.S. right, has spurred several other solidarity protests, including at the Ambassador Bridge, the busiest land border crossing on the U.S.-Canada border, and Coutts, Alberta, another important crossing. It is also inspiring copycats from Europe to Australia and elsewhere around the world.
The Post’s Canada correspondent Amanda Coletta and breaking news reporter Annabelle Timsit will answer your questions about Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” protests in Ottawa this Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern.
Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity
Looking for more? Read some of our recent coverage:
Sign up for Today’s Worldview, a weekday briefing that will bring you analysis on the most important global story of the day, top reads, interesting ideas and opinions to know.
Teddy Amenabar, an editor on the audience team, and Sammy Westfall, an assistant editor on the foreign desk, produced this Q&A.