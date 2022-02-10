For nearly two weeks, anti-vaccine mandate protests have clogged critical thoroughfares in Canada’s capital, snarling traffic around Parliament Hill, disrupting the daily lives of local residents and prompting the city’s mayor to declare a state of emergency.

The members of the self-styled “Freedom Convoy” rolled up with a host of grievances. Some want an end to all pandemic restrictions. Others direct their ire at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. They say they’re not leaving until their demands are met.

The protest, which has become a cause celebre for the U.S. right, has spurred several other solidarity protests, including at the Ambassador Bridge, the busiest land border crossing on the U.S.-Canada border, and Coutts, Alberta, another important crossing. It is also inspiring copycats from Europe to Australia and elsewhere around the world.

