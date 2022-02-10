Not long afterward, the mayor of Brussels, where several groups planned to converge on Feb. 14, announced that a procession modeled on Canada’s so-called “Freedom Convoy” would not be allowed in. Vehicles arriving to protest will be “diverted,” the mayor said.

Though it is not clear whether authorities in either city will succeed in identifying, let alone stopping, motorists bound for rallies, the attempt to preempt their arrival underscores the nerves in Western capitals as officials watch a small but radical group wreak havoc in Canada.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is warning that U.S. blockades could affect the Super Bowl in Los Angeles this Sunday, or President Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1. The department has distributed a bulletin to law enforcement agencies warning that a convoy could begin in California as early as mid-February and arrive in D.C. as late as mid-March.

The Canadian crisis has led to a rush of online organizing, particularly in Europe, where a range of anti-vaccine, anti-lockdown, far-right and conspiratorial groups have begun to rally under the “Freedom Convoy” banner.

A “European Freedom Convoy” flier posted to Twitter on Jan. 31 called on local groups to “block” each European capital, then make their way en masse to Brussels, the headquarters of the European Union and de facto European capital.

One French Facebook group for the convoy now lists more than 300,000 members and the European group is nearly 50,000 strong. Each directs joiners to other groups and events.

On Telegram, a messaging app popular with far-right groups, global and European convoy channels boast tens of thousands of members. Those who join are quickly directed to local channels for more than two dozen countries, from Luxembourg to Germany to Malta.

The European channels, like the Canadian protests, are animated by a mix of genuine frustration with public health measures, anti-vaccine sentiment and conspiratorial content. Local-language groups often include forwards of English-language content from America’s far-right media eco-system.

One question going forward it whether all this will translate into real world action beyond what Europe has already seen.

Protesting motorists and large anti-lockdown demonstrations are not new here. In 2018, social inequality and outrage over fuel prices helped launch the “yellow vest” movement, an anti-establishment uprising that caused disruption with convoys of slow-moving trucks. During yellow vest protests in Paris, police sometimes used vehicles to keep convoys from streets in central Paris.

During the pandemic, some yellow vest groups joined forces with the anti-lockdown movement, a catchall that includes a mix of anti-vaccine, anti-mandate and far-right groups.

In recent months, there have been large protests against coronavirus measures in several European capitals. On Jan. 23 tens of thousands gathered in Brussels, clashing with police.