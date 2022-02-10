The prize catch is Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state. A flat expanse in northern India, Uttar Pradesh is home to some of the country’s poorest communities, but given its size often holds the key to power in New Delhi.

Story continues below advertisement

The elections this time are being held under the shadow of the pandemic, with restrictions on rallies and public meetings. Last year, Indian officials were criticized by health experts for conducting state elections despite signs that a second wave was taking hold in the country.