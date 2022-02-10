The Metropolitan Police last month launched an investigation of a dozen parties — some held at the prime minister’s Downing Street office, some at his official residence and some at the Cabinet Office — for possible criminal violations of the government’s own coronavirus restrictions.

But the scandal has been simmering since November, and critics say the police should have gotten involved much sooner. A late January survey by Ipsos found the less than half of Britons had confidence that the police would conduct a thorough and independent investigation that would result in any penalties.

Trust in the force took an especially big hit after a London police officer was convicted of the rape and murder of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive who had been on her way home.

“The murder of Sarah Everard and many other awful cases recently have, I know, damaged confidence in this fantastic police service,” Dick said Thursday.

London police were also heavily-criticized for acting in a heavy-handed manner at a vigil for Everard, but the force was later cleared by a police watchdog. One of the defining images from the vigil was of Patsy Stevenson, a women’s right activist who was pinned to the ground by male police officers. She tweeted on Thursday evening: “Seeya.”

But it may have been a recent report on officers sharing misogynistic, homophobic and racist messages that doomed the commissioner.

A watchdog investigation found that 14 officers in the Charing Cross station shared dozens of messages, including one where a policeman joked about raping women at knifepoint. Another officer posted an attempt at a joke about using African children to make dog food. Two of the officers were dismissed for gross misconduct, but most have remained on the force.

Upon release of the report 10 days ago, Home Secretary Priti Patel, who oversees domestic security, said, “Being a police officer is a privilege which has been abused by these sickening officers.”

Patel said, “It has been clear for some time that there are problems with the culture of the Metropolitan Police.” She said she expected the mayor and commissioner to quickly implement the recommendations of the report. “The public rightly expects the behavior of the police to be beyond reproach — standards must be raised,” she said.

Khan said in a statement Thursday that he had communicated to the police commissioner the “scale of the change I believe is urgently required to rebuild the trust and confidence of Londoners in the Met and to root out the racism, sexism, homophobia, bullying, discrimination and misogyny that still exists.”

“I am not satisfied with the Commissioner’s response,” he said. “On being informed of this, Dame Cressida Dick has said she will be standing aside.”

Dick will remain on the job for “a short period” while a new commissioner is appointed — and so it remains possible that her officers will conclude their investigation into Downing Street gatherings while she is still in command and while Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s fate is still up in the air.