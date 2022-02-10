“He has left me no choice but to step aside as commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service,” she said.
Dick is leaving the post after a string of scandals, ranging from the police force’s handling of “Partygate” — allegations that parties were being held at Downing Street during coronavirus lockdowns — to the death of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive who was raped and killed by a serving London police officer.
“The murder of Sarah Everard and many other awful cases recently have, I know, damaged confidence in this fantastic police service,” Dick said.
Dick will stay on for a “short period,” she said, while a new commissioner is found.
Khan said in a statement that Dick had offered her resignation, which he accepted. The mayor said that he had made it clear to her the “scale of the change I believe is urgently required to rebuild the trust and confidence of Londoners in the Met and to root out the racism, sexism, homophobia, bullying, discrimination and misogyny that still exists.”
“I am not satisfied with the Commissioner’s response,” he said. “On being informed of this, Dame Cressida Dick has said she will be standing aside.”
Dick was appointed to the job in 2017 and is the first woman to lead the force.