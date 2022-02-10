A palace official said that Charles recently met with Elizabeth, but that she was not showing any symptoms. The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a private medical matter, did not indicate whether the queen had tested positive or negative for the virus but said her health would continue to be monitored closely.

It was also not clear exactly when the two met. But the palace said on Monday that the queen had returned to Windsor Castle, her main residence. Charles was at Windsor on Tuesday, when he hosted an investiture ceremony and handed out awards.

Charles’s office, Clarence House, said in a tweet Thursday that the 73-year-old was isolating and disappointed that he was not able to attend a scheduled event. According to England’s current rules, the prince must isolate for 10 days, unless he tests positive on day five and six. But those rules may be dropped later this month, as the British government adopts a policy of “living with the virus.”

Charles’ wife, Camilla, tested negative for the virus, according to a Clarence House spokeswoman.

Unlike the first time Charles was infected, Clarence House did not mention any symptoms but simply said that he looked forward to rescheduling his events as soon as possible. Charles has received three vaccinations, his office said.

That made for a very different announcement than when he was infected in March 2020 — before vaccines or treatments, and when the virus tended to be more severe.

The queen has had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The palace does not normally comment on private medical matters involving the monarch, but in an unusual move in January 2021, it did confirm that she had received her first shot.

The queen recently reached her platinum jubilee — or 70 years on the throne — and was filmed meeting charity workers at her Sandringham House residence on Saturday.