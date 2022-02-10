It was also not clear exactly when the two met. But Charles was at Windsor Castle on Tuesday when he hosted an investiture ceremony and handed out awards.

Charles’s office, Clarence House, said in a tweet Thursday that the 73-year-old heir to the throne was self-quarantining and disappointed that he was not able to attend a scheduled event. According to England’s current rules, the prince will have to isolate for 10 days, unless he tests positive on day five and six.

This is the second time that Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus. In many ways, this time it seems less urgent than when he was infected in March 2020 — before vaccines, when the virus tended to be more severe.

Unlike the first time Charles was infected, Clarence House did not mention any symptoms but simply said that he looked forward to rescheduling his events as soon as possible.

Clarence House said Charles has received three vaccinations.

But his contact with the 95-year-old queen obviously raises concerns. The queen recently reached her platinum jubilee — or 70 years on the throne — and was filmed meeting charity workers at her Sandringham House residence last Saturday.

The queen returned to Windsor Castle, her main residence, on Monday, the palace said.

She has had at least one dose of a vaccine. The palace does not normally comment on private medical matters about the monarch, but in an unusual move in January 2021, it did confirm that she had received her first shot.