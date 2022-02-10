The defacement was first reported by the Art Newspaper Russia. Visitors alerted gallery staff last month of “small, crudely rendered eyes scribbled on two of the painting’s figures in ballpoint pen,” according to the Russian publication’s British edition.
The security guard in question was a contractor, the executive director of the Boris Yeltsin Center said in a statement to the Art Newspaper.
The 60-year-old guard, who has since been fired, is accused of using a Yeltsin Center-branded pen to draw the beady eyes. “His motives are still unknown but the administration believes it was some kind of a lapse in sanity,” said Anna Reshetkina, the exhibition’s curator.
The marks are reportedly reversible. They were “made lightly,” although “the ink has slightly penetrated into the paint layer, since the titanium white used to paint the faces is not covered with varnish,” wrote Ivan Petrov in the Art Newspaper. The restoration will cost an estimated in $3,400.
All remaining works in the exhibition, “The World as Non-Objectivity,” have been placed behind protective screens.
Adela Suliman and Morgan Coates contributed to this report.
