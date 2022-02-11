The tweet from the U.N. refugee agency said that “we are doing our utmost to resolve the situation.” The statement did not specify how many people were detained or who detained them, although the Taliban is the ruling authority in the Afghan capital. The refugee agency, the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, also did not specify the nationalities of the detained journalists, but the Taliban intelligence member said they are foreigners.
Afghan journalists and civil society activists have come under increasing pressure in recent weeks as they push back against restrictions under Taliban rule. A number of women protesters have been abducted; despite international pressure, their whereabouts remain unknown.
Taliban officials have denied any involvement in the abductions of the women protesters and have pledged to respect media freedom. But the group’s fighters routinely use brutal force to break up protests, and Taliban leaders have called on journalists to “be committed to the national interest and Islamic principles.”
The international community has repeatedly said the Taliban must demonstrate greater respect for human rights, most recently at meetings in Oslo. Taliban leadership is pressing for more humanitarian aid to alleviate a spiraling humanitarian crisis and international recognition.