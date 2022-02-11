ISLAMABAD — Two journalists working for the United Nations, as well as several other Afghan nationals, were detained in Kabul, the United Nations said Friday in a tweet.

A member of a Taliban intelligence unit in Kabul said that “several foreign nationals” were arrested in Kabul on charges of working for Western intelligence agencies. He spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the press.

The tweet from the U.N.'s refugee agency said “we are doing our utmost to resolve the situation.” The statement did not specify how many people were detained or who they were detained by, though the Taliban is the ruling authority in the Afghan capital.