Even in ordinary times, the massive military exercises with Russia and Belarus, its western neighbor, would be worrying Europe and its allies. No joint exercises between the two countries have ever been as big as the 10-day maneuvers that began Thursday.

Friction between Russia and NATO has not been at this high level since the Cold War. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has called it a “dangerous moment.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov spoke Tuesday of an “urgent need” to de-escalate the crisis — but then on Wednesday claimed that Moscow had to stage the war games to face down an “unprecedented threat” against Russia.