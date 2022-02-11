Trudeau also said he was aiding the mayor of Windsor, where the closure of the Ambassador Bridge — a vital supply route for Detroit’s carmakers and North America’s busiest land border crossing — had halted some automotive trade. He said officials were working together to “get the situation under control — because it is causing real harm to workers and economies on both sides of the border.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said Thursday that the city and auto groups were seeking an injunction to end the blockade by protesters. Companies such as Ford and General Motors have said they’ve already cut production and canceled shifts at some sites.

I also spoke with @DrewDilkens, the Mayor of Windsor, about the illegal blockade of the Ambassador Bridge. We’re committed to helping the Mayor and the province get the situation under control – because it is causing real harm to workers and economies on both sides of the border. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 11, 2022

As the crisis deepens, officials in the United States called on their Canadian counterparts to get the demonstrations under control. The self-styled “Freedom Convoy,” which began in retaliation to a coronavirus vaccine mandate, is now heading into its third weekend and has crippled much of the Canadian capital.

The impact is also being felt in the United States, where a group of business leaders issued a statement Thursday saying the blockade was “adding to the significant supply chain strains on manufacturers and other businesses in the United States. … We are already seeing some production cuts, shift reductions, and temporary plant closures.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The White House also said Thursday it was monitoring the situation at the border “very closely” and that Cabinet officials were “engaged around the clock to bring this to a swift end.”

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urged their Canadian counterparts to “use federal powers to resolve this situation” and offered the support of their departments, the White House said.

A statement from Trudeau’s office on Thursday said Canadian ministers and officials had “been in close contact with representatives and officials from the United States of America to align efforts to resolve this situation.”

Trudeau said last week that deploying the military was “not in the cards.”

In a show of support for the Canadian protesters, some U.S. truckers have said they will send two convoys this weekend to a fourth border crossing, which connects Buffalo and Fort Erie, Ontario, Reuters reported.

As Canadian officials grapple with how to disperse the protesters, they have also warned about “potential foreign interference,” including from the United States.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa police said in a statement posted on Twitter on Thursday that there had been a “concerted effort to flood our 911 and non-emergency policing reporting line.” Many of those “excessive calls” were coming from addresses in the United States, said Peter Sloly, Ottawa’s police chief.

Ottawa police have made 25 arrests linked to the demonstrations, he said, for charges such as mischief and menacing behavior. “We will ensure those who are responsible will face the consequences,” Sloly added during a statement read to reporters in a virtual news conference. “We know the residents of Ottawa are angry. We know you are tired.”

The Ambassador Bridge blockade began earlier this week, and two smaller border crossings — at Coutts in Alberta, which connects to Montana, and Emerson, between Manitoba and North Dakota — have since been “shut down” by protesters and vehicles, police said.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The protests started in opposition to U.S. and Canadian rules requiring cross-border truckers to be fully vaccinated. But they’ve since mushroomed into a movement against pandemic restrictions more broadly and against Trudeau’s government.

The Canadian demonstrations have drawn international support and inspired similar ones from Europe to Australia. Authorities in Paris and Brussels said they would try to stop planned convoys from entering those cities over the weekend.