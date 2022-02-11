“No-one who is here is here legally, and if they’re getting wet from below as well as above, they’re likely to be a little bit less comfortable and more likely to go home,” Speaker of Parliament Trevor Mallard said in a statement to local media on Friday.

“Some people have suggested we add the vaccine in the water, but I don’t think it works that way,” he added.

Meanwhile, in New Zealand:



The sprinklers were turned on at Parliament all night to get protestors to leave — but protestors responded by digging up trenches on the lawn to redirect the water



Day 4 of anti-mandate protest modelled on Canada’spic.twitter.com/KrFMDdWZyK — Ashleigh Stewart (@Ash_Stewart_) February 11, 2022

Images and videos on social media appeared to show individuals digging up trenches to divert the water, while other people placed cones on top of the sprinklers to keep dry or wore waterproof overcoats.

New Zealand police said Friday they were continuing to monitor and contain protest activity at Parliament grounds.

“Police have identified a range of different causes and motivations among the protestors, making it difficult to open clear and meaningful lines of communication,” said Superintendent Corrie Parnell, Wellington district commander, in a statement.

Misinformation, particularly on social media, has been identified as an issue, he said, expressing “concern” that children were being encouraged to attend the protest.

“It is important to note that Police on Parliament grounds continue to take a measured approach,” Parnell said. While police there had been seen carrying batons, “that was not in line with current approach and staff have now removed this equipment,” he added.

Parliament’s Speaker is trying to wash out the protesters from the lawn by turning on the sprinklers pic.twitter.com/CUX7w9vqBJ — Bryce Edwards (@bryce_edwards) February 11, 2022

The relative mildness of the response to protesters prompted humor on social media, with one local describing it as “the most New Zealand thing you will see today.”

“I hear New Zealand has turned the sprinklers on outside the Parliament building to dissuade the antivax protesters there. They’ll be drenched! I just hope no one offers them free rainsuits,” joked a Twitter user.

“So passive aggressive. Love it,” tweeted one person in New Zealand, while another wrote, “Overseas countries have water cannons, New Zealand has sprinklers.”

The sprinklers came on around 5 p.m. local time, according to the New Zealand Herald, and were set to “soak” rather than “spray” mode, drenching passersby in an otherwise relatively jubilant atmosphere.

Some 53 people have died so far from the coronavirus pandemic in New Zealand, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

This month, Ardern said the island nation would begin to ease its pandemic border restrictions, first allowing in New Zealand citizens, residents and some visa holders who are fully vaccinated into the country while maintaining some requirements. In gradual steps, the country aims to lift all of its pandemic travel restrictions by October.

Ardern credited strict border restrictions for helping the country avoid large-scale deaths. But now, with the great majority of New Zealand’s 5 million people fully vaccinated, the prime minister said it was time to open up.