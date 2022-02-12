His warning echoed those issued overnight Thursday by President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Sullivan said a Russian attack would be “likely to begin” with aerial bombing and missile strikes, and “no one would be able to count on air or rail or road departures.”

The Associated Press reported late Friday, citing unidentified officials, that the United States plans to announce Saturday it will evacuate its embassy in Kyiv. The State Department and the embassy did not immediately return requests for comment. The families of U.S. diplomats in the Ukrainian capital were told to leave earlier this year.

The Kremlin has massed some 130,000 heavily armed troops around Ukraine, from which it annexed Crimea in 2014. Moscow is also carrying out naval exercises near the southern coastline of mainland Ukraine, as well as a major training operation in Belarus — in striking distance of Kyiv — that analysts caution could be a precursor to an invasion.

Russia sent more forces to its border with Ukraine and could launch an invasion at any time, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Feb. 11. (Reuters)

Russia has denied it plans to attack Ukraine, an increasingly pro-Western former Soviet republic that Putin considers part of his sphere of influence. “The hysteria of the White House is more revealing than ever. The Anglo-Saxons need a war. At any price,” wrote Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Telegram.

“Our troops are still on our territory and I wonder if the US will invade #Ukraine itself — someone has to, after such a panic campaign,” tweeted Russian Deputy United Nations Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy in response to Sullivan’s briefing.

The U.S. assessment that Putin is likely to launch an attack is based partly on new intelligence that Russia is planning to conduct a false-flag operation to create a pretext for invading Ukraine, according to multiple officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss administration deliberations.

The precise date and nature of the alleged Russian operation was unclear. U.S. officials had earlier accused Russia of planning to stage and film a fake attack by Ukrainian military forces on Russia as a pretext for invasion.

Biden held a video call Friday with the leaders of Western allies, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron. The officials said they were committed to finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis, but warned of “massive consequences and severe economic costs” that would be imposed on Russia in event of an attack, according to a White House readout.

Several nations — Britain, Latvia, Norway, the Netherlands, South Korea and Japan, among others — have called on their citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible. Israel says it will begin to evacuate the families of diplomatic staff based in Ukraine. The executive arm of the European Union has not moved its staff though it is monitoring for escalation, Reuters reported Friday.

Diplomatic efforts remained at an impasse. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said after a Friday meeting in Moscow with his British counterpart, Ben Wallace, that the level of cooperation between Russia and the West “is close to zero and about to cross the zero meridian and go into negative,” according to media reports.

Moscow has demanded that Ukraine be permanently barred from joining NATO and that the Western defense alliance withdraws its military presence from Eastern Europe. NATO has refused to budge on its open door policy, though Washington has offered to negotiate on issues the Kremlin considers of “secondary” importance.

Biden and Putin will speak on the phone late Saturday morning at the White House’s request. Germany’s Scholz, who heads to Moscow Tuesday, is the next Western leader slated to meet Putin in person.

Scholz has been criticized at home and abroad for a hands-off attitude toward the Ukraine crisis. His Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, whose Green party is more skeptical of Moscow than Scholz’s Social Democrats, suggested Friday that the approval of the Nord Stream 2 energy pipeline between Russia and Germany could be contingent on the Kremlin holding its troops back.

Tension along Ukraine’s borders continued to be high, with Russia about to kick off the third day of military exercises in Belarus, the largest it has ever conducted in the Kremlin-allied state to Ukraine’s north.

On the second day of the maneuvers, the Russian military touted field training on land and in the air. Fighter jet crews practiced destroying approaching aircraft, and Russian motorized rifle units paired with Belarusian special operations forces to attack mock troop formations. Marine scouts also led classes on ambush tactics and surveillance, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Russian buildup has drawn European nations closer to the United States. U.S. officials confirmed Friday that an additional 3,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division would be sent to Poland, adding to the 1,700 troops already dispatched to that country. And Finland, a non-NATO member that has close ties with both Russia and the alliance, announced Friday that it was purchasing military assets from the United States.

As the threat of a military conflict looms large over Kyiv, the desire for peace was expressed by Ukrainians as far away as Beijing. Skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych held up a sign that read “No War in Ukraine” after crossing the finish line Friday, the first major political statement made during the Winter Games.