Though convoys in European countries have for the most part fizzled, several groups converged on Paris over the weekend, temporarily disrupting traffic on parts of the Champs-Élysées despite the deployment of more than 7,000 police officers. Police, who had warned of fines and arrests, used tear gas to disperse crowds.
Stern warnings from national and local authorities in Belgium appear to have dissuaded convoys from elsewhere from entering the heart of the city — at least for now. Through Monday morning rush hour, the part of the European Quarter where groups hoped to protest did not see any disruption except for additional fencing and the presence of police.
In the Telegram channels where convoys were coordinating, some groups decided to drive to Strasbourg, the French city that serves as the formal seat of the European Parliament, instead of carrying on to Brussels. Others said they still planned to try to make it to Brussels by Monday afternoon.
The police presence in both Brussels and Paris underscored nerves in Western capitals about the ability of relatively small groups of protesters to cause major disruption by attempting to occupy parts of cities with vehicles.
Brussels Mayor Philippe Close told public broadcaster RTBF that protesters have not made a request to demonstrate in the city. Those hoping to rally in Brussels can do so in parking lots, he said, but they cannot “take the capital hostage.”
