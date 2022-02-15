Trudeau on Monday became the first Canadian leader to invoke the act, under pressure to quell the chaos that has spiraled from the self-styled “Freedom Convoy” demonstrations against vaccine mandates and coronavirus restrictions.

The law, passed in 1988, will give police “more tools” to bring order to areas where public assemblies “constitute illegal and dangerous activities,” he said. Financial institutions, meanwhile, will get sweeping powers to halt the flow of funding to the Freedom Convoy protests.

Critics of Trudeau’s move quickly spoke out against the liberal government. The nonprofit Canadian Civil Liberties Association said using the law, which gives the federal government broad powers, such as the authority to freeze financial accounts without court orders, was unjustified. “Emergency legislation should not be normalized. It threatens our democracy and our civil liberties,” it said in a statement.

The protests that began with truckers in Ottawa in late January have rippled across the country, choking off several U.S.-Canada border crossings, and inspiring protests against pandemic restrictions across the world. The Ambassador Bridge blockade lasted nearly a week, disrupting U.S. supply chains and millions of dollars in trade.

Near a partially blockaded crossing in Coutts, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Monday night, two people were arrested after a truck nearly barreled through a checkpoint, swerving at the last minute. Earlier, authorities announced the arrest of 11 people there and the seizure of guns, body armor and a “large quantity of ammunition.”

At the Surrey crossing, a police official told local media outlets, officers were trying “to ensure that we can reopen all critical infrastructure,” while anti-mandate protesters who camped nearby stood their ground. Police arrested more than a dozen people in Surrey overnight near the border crossing, a broadcaster in the province, Global BC, reported.

“This has gone on for far too long. … It’s time for people to go home,” Trudeau said when he announced the emergency measures. He pledged they would be time-limited and geographically targeted, adding that they were not being used to deploy the military. Ottawa’s police chief has said military aid might be needed to stamp out the unrest.

Shannon Stubbs, a Conservative lawmaker who called Trudeau’s move a “serious blow to individual liberties,” said her party intended to debate the action in Parliament.

In Manitoba, where protesters had clogged roads linking to North Dakota, the premier, Heather Stefanson, said the legislation should be applied proportionally, “in locations where it is truly needed.” While critical of disruptions at the U.S.-Canada border, Stefanson said law enforcement officials in her province were satisfied they had enough tools to address the demonstrations.

The announcement on the emergency powers followed weeks in which demonstrators in big rigs and other vehicles jammed streets in Canada’s capital city, snarling traffic and forcing businesses to shut down. Solidarity protests spread to several U.S.-Canada border crossings, with demonstrators remaining despite threats of fines, prison time and the loss of their driver’s licenses.