Bennett’s visit to the tiny, oil-rich country comes as Israel and the Arab states of the Persian Gulf advance security collaboration — and as a shadow war between Israel and Iran, with tit-for-tat attacks on commercial vessels at sea, becomes increasingly public.

It also coincides with a final phase of negotiations in Vienna between Iran and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

“In this turbulent era, it is important that our region in particular sends a message of cooperation and goodwill and standing against threats together,” Bennett told reporters before flying to Bahrain on Monday.

“We must do more to get to know each other better and to further establish the Abraham agreements, which were such an important historic achievement,” said Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa in a meeting with Bennett at the Gudaibiya Palace. He referred to normalization agreements that Israel has reached with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain since 2020.

Bahrain, an island with a population under 2 million, has been ruled by the Sunni Muslim Khalifa family since the 17th century. But it now has a Shiite Muslim majority, many with ties to Shiite-ruled Iran and who have long complained of discrimination.

As Bennett landed on Monday, on the 11th anniversary of a crackdown on Shiite activists, small groups of Bahraini protesters across the country burned tires, chanted slogans against the United States and walked over Israeli flags, according to photos and videos posted by local media and activists.

Israel has clashed with President Biden over his promises to restore U.S. participation in the Iran nuclear deal, pledging “compliance for compliance” in order to limit Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Since the United States withdrew from that deal, Iran has been rapidly advancing its nuclear program, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog. Israel views Iran’s nuclear program as cover for plans to develop atomic weapons; Iran insists it is intended only to generate nuclear energy and denies any intention to build a bomb.

On Tuesday, amid a schedule that included meetings with the Bahrain’s king, its crown prince, high-ranking state officials and a group of young entrepreneurs, Bennett met representatives of the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, which is based in Bahrain, and called its contribution a “significant element in maintaining regional stability,” according to a statement.

Abdullah al-Junaid, a Bahraini political analyst, said players in the region have been disappointed to see Americans “go it alone,” rather than formulate a cohesive regional approach, in attempts to contain threats from Iran.

“We would definitely like to see a new approach to the ‘containment’ by the U.S. toward Iran, and believe that Vienna shouldn’t be the only course,” he said.

As an alternative to solutions being debated in Washington and Vienna, Persian Gulf nations and Israel have been attempting to formulate a regional response to Iran, experts say.

Since the signing of the Abraham Accords that normalized ties in 2020, announcements of once-clandestine security relations between Israel and the Arab states in the gulf have accelerated, said Yonatan Freeman, an international relations expert at Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He added that these included “gateway” countries such as Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, which are widely viewed as mediators between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

“There has always been a coalition against Iran, but now these Arab and Muslim countries are also more willing to be seen with Israelis in uniform,” Freeman said. “This increased cooperation with Israel is a result of a green light that countries like Bahrain are getting from their neighbors, such as Saudi Arabia.”

About 860 people have traveled from Saudi Arabia to Israel over the past year, according to data released by Israel’s Ministry of Health coronavirus monitoring website, though it does not specify how many were Saudi citizens.

Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Saturday that an Israeli officer will be stationed in the country as a representative of a multinational coalition dedicated, in part, to securing freedom of navigation in regional waters, protecting international trade and confronting piracy and terrorism, according to the state news agency.

