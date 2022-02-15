Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, have dismantled the country’s democracy with startling speed. After crushing nationwide demonstrators in 2018, their government arrested protest leaders, shut down news organizations and stripped the legal status of civil society groups. Last year, with elections looming, authorities intensified the crackdown, jailing around four dozen opposition politicians, journalists and business leaders.

Nicaragua has become the most dramatic example of the crumbling of democracy in Central America, a trend condemned by the Biden administration that is contributing to surging migration.

The trials are “an attack on all types of dissidence,” said Carolina Jiménez, president of the Washington Office on Latin America, an advocacy group. She said they lacked even the minimum standards of due process. “We know these sentences aren’t pronounced by an independent justice system, but by the presidential couple.”

Nicaraguan authorities have accused the jailed activists of working with foreign powers to undermine the government. “These are the same people who promoted and directed terrorist actions in the failed coup in 2018,” the attorney general’s office said in a statement last month, referring to the anti-government protests. More than 350 people were killed in those clashes, mostly by security forces, according to human rights groups.

The trials of the political opponents began on Feb. 1. So far, all 21 of those tried have been found guilty, receiving sentences of up to 13 years. Human rights groups and relatives say the detainees’ lawyers have not been permitted to mount serious defenses. “This is a judicial farce. These trials have no validity, because these people are innocent,” said Ana Lucía Álvarez, the sister of Tamara Dávila, a political activist.

The seven facing trial on Tuesday include the three potential presidential contenders — Chamorro, Arturo Cruz, a former ambassador to Washington, and Félix Maradiaga, a Harvard-educated political scientist. Also charged were José Adán Aguerri, former head of the country’s business association, José Pallais, who had served as deputy foreign minister, and Dávila and another activist, Violeta Granera. All were accused of treason.

Chamorro, an economist, is the nephew of Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, who defeated Ortega in presidential elections in 1990. The Chamorro family has dominated Nicaragua’s privately owned media for decades. Family members were leading opponents of the Somoza dictatorship that controlled the country for 44 years. Violeta Barrios’s daughter Cristiana, viewed as another top candidate in last year’s elections, is under house arrest and expected to also face trial soon.

Ortega, 76, was a leader of the leftist Sandinista rebels that toppled the government of President Anastasio Somoza in 1979. He presided over the government until 1990, and returned to power in elections in 2007.

Families of the prisoners say they have been poorly treated, with little access to their relatives and insufficient food. One, Luis Rivas, an economist and business leader, has lost 44 pounds in prison and has not been able to see his five children, who range in age from 5 to 19, according to a person close to him. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear his family could suffer reprisals. Rivas was found guilty on Monday, and is awaiting sentencing.

The prisoners “are in total isolation, they are in punishment cells,” Álvarez said. “They can’t see the sun, they have no idea what’s going on around them.”

Last week, one of the most storied prisoners died in captivity. Hugo Torres, 73, was a retired army general who once fought with the Sandinistas. In 1974, he look part in a raid on a party in which the guerrillas captured members of the Somoza government, whom they later traded for detained Sandinistas, including Ortega. The Nicaraguan government said Torres had suffered from an unspecified illness. His death raised alarm among human rights groups and the opposition about deteriorating conditions in the jails.

Torres, who had become a strong critic of the president, was arrested last June.

Sheridan reported from Mexico City.