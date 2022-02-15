Pentagon spokesman John Kirby on Monday declined to put a specific number on the Russian troop build up over the past 24 to 48 hours, but said that “should [Putin] choose to invade again, he is doing all the things you would expect him to do to make sure he’s ready for that option.”

The 11th-hour diplomatic efforts are continuing , with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow for talks with the Russian president. Italy’s foreign minister is due in Kyiv on Tuesday and Poland’s top diplomat is set to meet with his Russian counterpart in Moscow the same day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed frustration over the grim warnings from Western officials about an imminent Russian invasion, which have taken a toll on Ukraine’s economy. On Monday he declared Feb. 16 — the day some media reports have suggested Russia will invade — a national day of unity, calling on citizens to fly flags and sing the national anthem together in the morning.

The State Department said Monday that Washington is offering a sovereign loan guarantee to Ukraine of up to $1 billion to support its economic reform agenda and soften the economic blow caused by possible investor panic about a possible Kremlin attack. The German chancellor also announced a new, rapidly accessible loan of about $170 million while in Kyiv Monday.

Meanwhile, Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, suggested to Putin during an apparently choreographed meeting that despite their differences, talks with the United States and NATO should continue, although “they should not be endless.”

“We are committed to explaining why we are right, and that we are ready to listen to serious counter arguments,” Lavrov said, according to a Kremlin-provided transcript.

“It seems to me that our possibilities are far from exhausted,” he added, suggesting that talks with the West should continue, to which Putin replied: “All right.

Even as Moscow left the open the door for diplomacy, it continues to showcase its military capability along the Ukrainian border as well as in Belarus, where the Kremlin began 10 days of military exercises last Thursday that U.S. officials worry could be a prelude to a renewed invasion of its smaller neighbor. (Russia denies that it is planning an attack and has pledged that its troops will withdraw after the drills.)

More than 50 aircraft, including Su-30 fighter jets, were deployed to perform combat training tasks in the Black Sea — war gaming the destruction of naval targets, the official Tass news agency reported Tuesday.

Adding to the tensions, Russian lawmakers will Tuesday consider appeals to Putin to recognize two self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine’s contested east, according to Tass. Russia has backed separatist militants in the Donbas region for the past seven years — and continues to demand that Kyiv implement a 2015 peace deal for the region brokered by France and Germany after the Kremlin annexed Crimea in 2014.

Moscow is also trying to force through a sweeping rewrite of the post-Cold War European security order, demanding that Ukraine be barred from joining NATO and that the Western military alliance remove forces and troops from Eastern Europe. The United States and its NATO partners have rejected the ultimatum.

One effect of Russia’s aggressive stance toward Ukraine has been unifying Western resolve. France, which had previously been more circumspect on the prospect of an imminent attack, said it now seemed Moscow had everything in place for its forces to invade.

“Putin wants to prevent Ukraine from exercising its sovereignty,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on France 5 TV, adding that Russia was seeking a “rump” state that was unable to choose its alliances.

Italy has had fairly warm relations with Russia until recently, but its foreign minister’s trip to Eastern Europe comes as Prime Minister Mario Draghi has emphasized his support for NATO, calling Rome a protagonist in the “Atlantic Alliance.” Germany’s Scholz also pledged a “united and decisive” response to the crisis during his first visit to Washington last week.

Berlin has attracted criticism, however, for refusing to supply lethal arms to Kyiv, and for failing to commit publicly to terminating the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany that President Biden has vowed to halt if Russia invades.

Speaking in the Ukrainian capital on Monday, Scholz said that Russian military aggression would have “serious political, economic and geostrategic consequences for Russia.”

Any sanctions, he said, would be “very far-reaching and effective.”