“The blockades are harming our economy and endangering public safety,” Trudeau, flanked by several top cabinet ministers, told reporters at a news conference in Ottawa. “We cannot and will not allow illegal and dangerous activities to continue.”

What started in late January as a self-styled “Freedom Convoy” of demonstrators opposed to vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers has metastasized into demonstrations against all coronavirus measures and Trudeau. They’ve drawn some far-right agitators, rippled across Canada and inspired copycats abroad.