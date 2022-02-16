Bolstered by the federal backing, Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell on Tuesday sought to reassure the public, at a meeting of the Ottawa Police Services Board, “that we have a plan to end this illegal occupation.”

Members of the self-styled “Freedom Convoy” say they’ll stay until their wide-ranging grievances are met. Some want an end to all public health restrictions. Others want Trudeau out of office.

Ottawa residents, meanwhile, are increasingly taking matters into their own hands to end the blockade that has eroded faith in institutions, tarnished Canada’s international reputation and inspired copycat demonstrations abroad.