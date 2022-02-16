Both countries could stand to lose billions if the E.U. decides to make use of the rules approved on Wednesday.

The European Commission, the E.U.’s executive arm, is expected to publish detailed guidelines in the coming weeks. Affected areas could include infrastructure subsidies and farming funds, which are substantial in the cases of Hungary and Poland and have been so far managed by the countries themselves.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The E.U.’s new instrument allows the bloc’s leadership to suspend the self-management of its subsidies by countries that do not abide to the rulings of the E.U.‘s top court, or by countries that tolerate the misuse of E.U. funds.

The Wednesday ruling is also highly symbolic as a preliminary culmination of years of escalating threats between the Polish and Hungarian capitals and the European Commission in Brussels over the general direction of the diverse bloc of nations.

Some countries, particularly in Western Europe, want to make the union more cohesive in terms of the values its members should uphold. Other countries, led by Poland and Hungary, have resisted such efforts.

Story continues below advertisement

Poland‘s constitutional tribunal, which itself has been under scrutiny for being influenced by domestic political interests, said in a controversial ruling last year that Polish law can take precedence over decisions by the E.U.’s top court.

It was unclear Wednesday whether the European Commission would propose to trigger the new mechanism. For it to take effect, at least 15 of the 27 member states — representing about 290 million people out of the E.U.’s total population of over 440 million — would need to endorse its triggering.