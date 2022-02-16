Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said the new measures, outlined Tuesday, would arm law enforcement with the tools to quell unrest in Ottawa’s downtown, where the protests against pandemic restrictions — which have also focused on Trudeau’s administration — have upended daily life.

The actions could include declaring “certain zones that are adjacent to critical infrastructure like borders, like our national symbols including legislatures, like war monuments … as a no go zone,” the minister told a news conference on Tuesday. The emergency declaration helps resolve questions about the authority to take such actions, he added, though it has drawn criticism about limits to civil liberties.

Big rigs and other vehicles were still jamming major thoroughfares in the city with protesters buzzing around Parliament after the Emergencies Act, a law passed in 1988, was invoked in response to a crisis that has rippled across the country. In Ottawa, police said they laid 33 charges, made 18 arrests and issued more than 3,000 tickets. Police have announced dozens of investigations, including into defaced monuments such as the National War Memorial.

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly has resigned over backlash to what was seen as a lax response from authorities to the demonstrations now in their third week.

Ottawa’s acting deputy police chief, Trish Ferguson, said the number of protesters in the downtown core had fallen to under 150 overnight Monday, with fewer vehicles clogging the streets. Ferguson said earlier that police were waiting “for official details before operationalizing” the Emergencies Act.

Canadian officials on Tuesday said they cleared more crossings on the border with the United States after reopening the Ambassador Bridge, the busiest land crossing and a key trade artery connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Alberta said four men were charged on Tuesday with conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the protest near the Coutts border crossing, which they said was now clear, with traffic “moving slowly.” Another crossing in British Columbia was also announced open, while authorities in Manitoba said they had reached a “resolution” with demonstrators choking off the Emerson crossing and expected them to clear out Wednesday.

Under rules which the government published Tuesday, authorities said they can ban public assemblies that “may reasonably be expected to lead to a breach of the peace,” and “designate and secure protected places, including critical infrastructure,” which includes trade corridors and international border crossings.

The measures also allow officials to remove vehicles, equipment, or structures that are part of a blockade “anywhere in Canada,” and grant the power to “require any crowdfunding platform and payment processor” to report transactions to financial authorities.