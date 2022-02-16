President Biden, in a national address from the White House, warned of the “incredible human suffering that would follow” any renewed Russian invasion of its smaller neighbor. While he welcomed reports by Russia that some military units were leaving their positions near Ukraine, he said U.S. analysts have indicated that “they remain very much in a threatening position.”

Biden also said that Russia now has more than 150,000 troops encircling Ukraine — a significant increase on the previous estimate of roughly 130,000.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, speaking ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels starting Wednesday, said members of the Western military alliance “have not seen any sign of de-escalation on the ground.” He noted that since last spring, Russia has moved combat forces around, but left military equipment behind — allowing them to “quickly reinforce” and bring all the troops back again if needed.

Ukrainian officials also were skeptical of the Russian claims. “Russia keeps making statements of various kinds, so we have a rule: We believe it when we see it, not when we hear about it. We will believe de-escalation when we see their withdrawal,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told journalists in Kyiv.

The Russian Ministry of Defense released photos and video footage on Tuesday apparently showing lines of tanks returning to their bases after military exercises near Ukraine. But military analysts said some of the troop movements Putin spoke of were too far from the Ukraine border to begin with to pose a threat.

“Right now it’s unclear if Russian signaling is a genuine sign of de-escalation, or an attempt to recapture the narrative,” wrote Michael Kofman, an expert on Russia at CNA in Arlington, on Twitter “I’ve not seen any evidence in terms of force posture that suggests de-escalation. Even if a few [battalion tactical groups] do depart from Crimea, it doesn’t change the overall picture.”

In a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow Tuesday, Putin said Russia does not want war and is willing to talk to the United States and NATO about Russia’s demands for security guarantees, but only if its key concerns are central to negotiations. Those include Moscow’s calls for an end to NATO expansion and the removal of NATO forces and equipment from Eastern Europe.

The United States and NATO have said the alliance’s open-door policy is nonnegotiable, but they have offered proposals on arms control and limiting military exercises.

“No one but Ukraine and NATO members should have a say in the discussions about Ukraine’s future NATO membership,” Kuleba, the Ukrainian top diplomat, said Tuesday.

As they continue to pursue diplomatic options to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Washington and its allies have also pledged the strictest sanctions Moscow has ever faced if it attacks.

Despite support for swift retaliation in the event of an attack from both sides of the political aisle, U.S. sanction negotiations have not been completed. A number of Senate Republicans introduced legislation Tuesday that would halt construction of the Nord Stream 2 energy pipeline between Russia and Germany and impose sanctions on major Russian banks — in line with pledges made by the Biden administration.

But the bill was dismissed as “political posturing” by Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who has been working on a bipartisan bill.

“It’s a shame that Senate Republicans have decided to choose partisan posturing instead of working to reach consensus on a comprehensive bipartisan proposal that would demonstrate a united front to deter Putin from re-invading Ukraine,” Menendez said in a statement Tuesday. “The latest proposal by Republicans is largely a reflection of what Democrats had already agreed to in our ongoing conversations, building off of the ‘mother of all sanctions’ we initially proposed.”