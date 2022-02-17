“This happened during a wedding programme where some people were sitting on a slab of a well and due to heavy load, the slab collapsed,” he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences in a tweet and said authorities were doing all they could to help in the crisis.
“The accident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, is heart-wrenching,” Modi said. “I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.”
जनपद कुशीनगर में हुए हादसे के घटनास्थल का #AdgZoneGkr Mr Akhil Kumar द्वारा निरीक्षण किया गया और सभी कार्यवाइयाँ सुनिश्चित करने हेतु आवश्यक दिशा -निर्देश दिए गएI #UPPolice #UPPInNews pic.twitter.com/eMVpO0aw4k— ADG ZONE Gorakhpur (@AdgGkr) February 17, 2022
Indian news outlet NDTV reported that seven women and six girls were among the dead, including a 10-year-old and a 1-year-old.
The well was more than 50 feet deep, Muralidhar Singh, a rescuer, told the Associated Press.
Kushinagar has a population of about 3.5 million and is an important Buddhist pilgrimage site in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state.
Local media outlets reported that the fall happened during a pre-wedding event known as the haldi ceremony. The traditional party usually involves female friends and family members applying a paste of golden turmeric powder on the bride and groom, as a blessing.
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted that he was saddened by the news. “My deepest condolences to all the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” he said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also told reporters that authorities were investigating and promised financial compensation.
Thousands of ancient idols have been stolen from India. Volunteer art sleuths are on the hunt to repatriate them.
Earlier this month, a 5-year-old boy in Morocco made global headlines when he became trapped and later died after falling into a well in the country’s northern Chefchaouen province. Rescuers pulled Rayan Oram out of a 100-foot well after tunneling for days.
Read more:
A Pakistani man murdered his social media star sister in an ‘honor killing.’ Their parents pardoned him.