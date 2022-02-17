Hong Kong reported 4,000 new infections on Wednesday, a figure that is expected to double later this week. The city had never logged more than 200 new daily cases before 2022. For the first time, its hospitals are being overwhelmed.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The region’s troubles come amid warnings by WHO officials Wednesday that the pandemic is far from over, and that governments must maintain preventive restrictions, despite the temptations to ease them.

Mike Ryan, the WHO’s emergencies chief, urged people to get vaccinated and to keep up preventive measures such as masking, isolating or quarantining, while speaking at a live-streamed event on Wednesday. “This idea that we’re just going to abandon everything, I think is a very premature concept in many countries right now,” he said.

Deaths, which typically go up days after a surge in new infections, are starting to climb in some countries. Japan reported 945 new covid-19 deaths on the week beginning Feb. 7, WHO tallies show, an 80 percent increase from the prior week. Singapore saw fatalities rise at a similar pace in the same period,with 25 deaths.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The region is undergoing what Western countries such as the United States, Canada and several in Europe experienced weeks ago. And as Western officials roll back preventive restrictions such as masking and social distancing, their Asian counterparts have been reluctant to do so, despite growing social pressure to ease them.

In South Korea, small-store owners held demonstrations in the capital Seoul this week. Some shaved their heads while shouting out anti-government slogans, in protest of a government-mandated 9 p.m. curfew for public venues such as bars, restaurants and cafes.

The business owners packaged the hair in a box that was sent to the presidential Blue House to express their disapproval of the left-leaning administration’s pandemic policies, local media reported.

Story continues below advertisement

New Zealand, which reported a record 1,203 single-day infections on Wednesday, according to WHO figures, has also had hundreds of protesters mass in its capital, Wellington.

Advertisement

The demonstrators, who appear to have been inspired by the self-styled “Freedom Convoy” protests in Canada, have blocked roads around the Parliament building. Authorities have failed to disperse the protesters, who demand the easing of pandemic restrictions. Last weekend, officials turned on songs such as “Baby Shark” and “Let It Go” in a bid to persuade them to go home.