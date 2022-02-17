KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists traded accusations of violating a cease-fire in eastern Ukraine, a potential flash point as Western officials amplified claims that Russian forces were preparing for a possible attack on Ukraine.

Diplomatic efforts to avert a potential war were in motion on multiple fronts. In Moscow, Russia stood firm on its demands that Ukraine be blocked from future NATO membership. A written response by the Kremlin said U.S. rejection of Moscow’s terms could bring “the implementation of military-technical measures.”

What to know

  • Ukraine said shelling from separatists hit a kindergarten in Stanytsia Luhanska, blowing a hole in the side of the building. Three adults suffered concussions, officials said. No children were reported injured.
  • The Russia government said it expelled the second-ranking U.S. diplomat, deputy chief of mission Bart Gorman. A senior State Department official said Gorman departed last week.
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the world faces “a moment of peril” and proposed meeting his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, next week in Europe.
  • President Biden said the threat of a Russian invasion remains “very high” and that Russia may be creating an excuse with a “false flag operation.”
  • Russia and Western officials offer contrasting narratives about Russian forces near Ukraine: Moscow saying troops are leaving and U.S. and NATO officials insisting Russian military strength has grown to more than 150,000 troops.