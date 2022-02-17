KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists traded accusations of violating a cease-fire in eastern Ukraine, a potential flash point as Western officials amplified claims that Russian forces were preparing for a possible attack on Ukraine.

Diplomatic efforts to avert a potential war were in motion on multiple fronts. In Moscow, Russia stood firm on its demands that Ukraine be blocked from future NATO membership. A written response by the Kremlin said U.S. rejection of Moscow’s terms could bring “the implementation of military-technical measures.”