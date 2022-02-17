BRUSSELS — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, attending a NATO meeting in Brussels, told reporters Thursday that the reports of the shelling of a government-held village in eastern Ukraine are “certainly troubling” and that the United States is still gathering details.

“But you know, we’ve said for some time that the Russians might do something like this in order to justify a military conflict, so we’ll be watching this very closely,” he said.

At a news conference in Brussels, Austin said of Russia’s claims that it was pulling some of its forces from the border: “We don’t see that. Quite the contrary, we see them add to the more than 150,000 that they already have arrayed along their border even in the last couple of days. We’ve seen some of those troops inch closer to that border. We’ve seen them fly in more combat and support aircraft. We’ve seen them sharpen their readiness in the Black Sea. We’ve even seen them stocking up their blood supplies.”

He added: “You know, I was a soldier myself not that long ago, and I know firsthand that you don’t do these things for no reason, and you certainly don’t do them if you’re getting ready to pack up and go home.”

The U.S. Army will deploy a Stryker company to Bulgaria in the coming days, Austin said, joining thousands of U.S. troops who have mobilized along NATO’s eastern flank. They will depart from their home base in Germany, which has already sent Stryker vehicles and soldiers to Romania. Other service members and their equipment have arrived in Poland, part of a growing U.S. presence there.