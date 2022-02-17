What to know
U.S. defense secretary tells NATO that Russia is adding forces, not drawing down
BRUSSELS — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, attending a NATO meeting in Brussels, told reporters Thursday that the reports of the shelling of a government-held village in eastern Ukraine are “certainly troubling” and that the United States is still gathering details.
“But you know, we’ve said for some time that the Russians might do something like this in order to justify a military conflict, so we’ll be watching this very closely,” he said.
At a news conference in Brussels, Austin said of Russia’s claims that it was pulling some of its forces from the border: “We don’t see that. Quite the contrary, we see them add to the more than 150,000 that they already have arrayed along their border even in the last couple of days. We’ve seen some of those troops inch closer to that border. We’ve seen them fly in more combat and support aircraft. We’ve seen them sharpen their readiness in the Black Sea. We’ve even seen them stocking up their blood supplies.”
He added: “You know, I was a soldier myself not that long ago, and I know firsthand that you don’t do these things for no reason, and you certainly don’t do them if you’re getting ready to pack up and go home.”
The U.S. Army will deploy a Stryker company to Bulgaria in the coming days, Austin said, joining thousands of U.S. troops who have mobilized along NATO’s eastern flank. They will depart from their home base in Germany, which has already sent Stryker vehicles and soldiers to Romania. Other service members and their equipment have arrived in Poland, part of a growing U.S. presence there.
Russia expels deputy U.S. ambassador, rejects U.S. security proposals
The Russian government has expelled the U.S. Embassy’s second-ranking diplomat, Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman, the State Department confirmed Thursday.
No reason was immediately given for the expulsion of Gorman, whom a department spokesperson described in a statement as “a key member of the Embassy’s senior leadership team.”
The State Department called the move “unprovoked” and “an escalatory step,” saying the United States is “considering our response.” An agency official said later that Gorman departed last week.
Separately, Russia on Thursday made public a written response to U.S. proposals submitted Jan. 26 regarding Moscow’s demands on halting NATO expansion. “In the absence of the readiness of the American side to agree on firm, legally binding guarantees of ensuring our security by the United States and its allies, Russia will be forced to respond, including through the implementation of military-technical measures,” it said.
The letter from the Russian Foreign Ministry did not elaborate on “military-technical measures” but again denied any plans for a “‘Russian invasion’ of Ukraine, as has been officially claimed by the U.S. and its allies since last fall.” It added that “claims of ‘Russian responsibility for the escalation’ cannot be interpreted other than as an attempt to pressure and devalue Russian proposals on security guarantees.”
Blinken: 'Chemical weapons' are among possible Russian false-flag actions in Ukraine
UNITED NATIONS — Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that a potential Russian false-flag action in Ukraine could include a “fabricated so-called terrorist bombing inside Russia,” a fake mass grave, a staged drone attack on civilians or a “fake, even a real, attack using chemical weapons.”
He added: “I am here today not to start a war but to prevent one.” He called on Russia to renounce any future invasion of Ukraine and send its forces back to their barracks. “The world will remember that commitment,” he said. “This is a moment of peril for the lives and safety of millions of people, as well as for the foundation of the United Nations charter and the rules-based international order that preserves stability worldwide.”
Blinken said he has asked his Russian counterpart to meet with him in Europe next week.
His made the remarks during a brief visit to the United Nations before departing for Munich to meet top European security officials at a conference there.
Earlier, President Biden told reporters at the White House that the threat of invasion remains “very high” and that Russia may be creating an excuse to do so.
“We have reason to believe that they are engaged in a false-flag operation to have an excuse to go in,” Biden said before departing on a trip to Ohio. “Every indication we have is they’re prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine.” He added that “my sense is it will happen in the next several days.”
But Biden said a diplomatic resolution remains possible.
Government-held towns in eastern Ukraine shelled in cease-fire violations
The Ukrainian military reported 29 cease-fire violations up and down the border before noon on Thursday, the vast majority of them with weapons that violate previous agreements.
Separatists rained down artillery, mortar rounds and other munitions at the front, the military said in a statement posted to social media. In the village of Stanytsia Luhanska near Luhansk, an artillery strike blew a hole through a kindergarten building. Three adults suffered concussions, officials said. No children were reported injured.
The Ukrainian military said the village was struck by 32 artillery rounds.
It was not immediately clear whether the reported shelling amounted to more than the usual flare-ups in an eight-year war there, but the United States has warned that Russia could instigate an incident as a pretext for an attack.
Stanytsia Luhanska, a government-held village, sits outside the separatist-controlled city of Luhansk and has not often been targeted. Photos posted to social media showed a gaping hole in the kindergarten wall and soccer balls scattered amid the debris inside.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dymtro Kuleba denounced the shelling, which he blamed on Russia. He wrote Thursday on Twitter: “We call on all partners to swiftly condemn this severe violation of Minsk agreements by Russia amid an already tense security situation.” Kuleba referred to 2014-2015 accords aimed at ending the separatist rebellion in eastern Ukraine.