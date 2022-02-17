Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Feb. 17 that a potential Russian false flag action could include a “fake, even a real, attack using chemical weapons.” (The Washington Post)

UNITED NATIONS — Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that a potential Russian false-flag action in Ukraine could include a “fabricated so-called terrorist bombing inside Russia,” a fake mass grave, a staged drone attack on civilians or a “fake, even a real, attack using chemical weapons.”

He added: “I am here today not to start a war but to prevent one.” He called on Russia to renounce any future invasion of Ukraine and send its forces back to their barracks. “The world will remember that commitment,” he said. “This is a moment of peril for the lives and safety of millions of people, as well as for the foundation of the United Nations charter and the rules-based international order that preserves stability worldwide.”

Blinken said he has asked his Russian counterpart to meet with him in Europe next week.

His made the remarks during a brief visit to the United Nations before departing for Munich to meet top European security officials at a conference there.

Earlier, President Biden told reporters at the White House that the threat of invasion remains “very high” and that Russia may be creating an excuse to do so.

“We have reason to believe that they are engaged in a false-flag operation to have an excuse to go in,” Biden said before departing on a trip to Ohio. “Every indication we have is they’re prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine.” He added that “my sense is it will happen in the next several days.”

But Biden said a diplomatic resolution remains possible.