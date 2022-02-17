The state government in November announced it would invest roughly $15.4 million to mitigate the risks of attacks, including through the use of nonlethal coastal traps and shark-spotting drones, as part of its Shark Management Program.

Police said emergency services were called near Buchan Point, off of Little Bay Beach, some 10 miles south of Sydney, on Wednesday afternoon following reports of a shark attack. Officers “located human remains in the water,” a police statement posted Thursday said.

The victim “suffered catastrophic injuries as a result of the attack," New South Wales Ambulance Inspector Lucky Phrachnanh told the Associated Press, “and there was nothing paramedics could do when we arrived on scene.” Afterward, officials temporarily shut down Little Bay and nearby beaches and called on swimmers to stay away.

The police statement added that officers were investigating the death with another agency. A spokesperson for the New South Wales police told The Washington Post in a statement that the search would be paused Thursday evening but would resume in the morning.

Volunteers from the New South Wales Surf Life Saving organization said in a statement they were “on scene” Thursday morning “with two Surf Life Saving Sydney jetskis on the water and two UAVs in the air to assist Police and the Department of Primary Industries” in their search.

Officials in Randwick, a city that includes Little Bay, shut down all their beaches until Friday, as did the council of Waverley, an area that includes Bondi Beach.

In a statement, the city of Randwick said staff members would install signs and barricades on the beaches “to warn people off swimming,” while lifeguards would “patrol beaches over the next 24 hours looking for any further sightings of sharks.” The statement called the incident “the first fatal shark attack in Randwick City in recent memory.”

Randwick Mayor Dylan Parker said “Little Bay is normally such a calm, beautiful place enjoyed by families.”

“To lose someone to a shark attack like this is chilling,” he said. “Our entire community’s hearts go out to the family of the victim.”

The New South Wales police told The Post via email that the victim has not been formally identified, but that he “is believed to have been a 35-year-old man from Wolli Creek,” a suburb several miles west of Little Bay.

Organizers of the Murray Rose Malabar Magic Ocean Swim, a charity event scheduled to take place Sunday at nearby Malabar Beach, said in a statement Thursday that the event was canceled out of respect for the swimmer and his family.

“We acknowledge and thank the many first responders and surf life-saving personnel who protect and patrol our beaches,” the statement said.

Unprovoked shark attacks that result in death are rare, according to the U.S.-based nonprofit Shark Research Institute.

In Australia, which according to the government is home to about 180 of the estimated 400 global species of sharks, there have been three unprovoked shark attacks, none fatal, this year, according to the Australian Shark Incident Database, a project of the Taronga Conservation Society in Australia.