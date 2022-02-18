“I implore anyone that’s there: Get in your truck and we will navigate safe passage for you to leave our city streets,” Ottawa interim police chief Steve Bell said at a news conference Thursday.

Police Thursday evening cordoned off large swaths of downtown Ottawa and set up checkpoints around illegal encampments, where for three weeks big rigs and demonstrators opposed to public health mandates and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau largely had free rein.

As announced by Ottawa Police today (Feb 17), here is the map of the Secured Area and road closures. https://t.co/2blTs8QDhN pic.twitter.com/FwAGslcA7o — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) February 18, 2022

Police arrested Tamara Lich and Chris Barber on charges of “aiding and abetting mischief.”

Pressure to crack down has been mounting since Monday, when Trudeau invoked the never-before-used 1988 Emergencies Act, which grants the federal government broad powers to respond to the crisis for up to 30 days. Critics say Trudeau overreached.

Parliament canceled a scheduled debate on the act Friday because of the police operations in the area.

Shortly before her arrest Thursday, Lich mingled with protesters in the snow in front of Canada’s parliament and urged people to “hold the line.” Lich is a well-known organizer among anti-lockdown and Islamophobic movements in Canada.

Videos circulating on social media showing Barber, another public-facing voice for the convoy, being handcuffed on a Ottawa street Thursday. Barber, one of few truck drivers among top organizers, has a large following on Tik Tok, where he propagates far-right views.

Protesters maintain that their demonstration is peaceful and not illegal. No other key organizers have been arrested, Dagny said by text message Thursday night.

Since a convoy of truckers angry at cross-border vaccine mandates rolled into Ottawa Jan. 28, their scope has come to encompass a wide range of demands. Some demonstrators want the repeal of all public health mandates. Others want Trudeau to resign or face treason charges. Still others have ties to radical and extremist groups.

Canadian authorities say a “significant element” of funding has come from the United States, where some Republican politicians and right-wing media have taken up the cause.

Barbara Perry, a criminology professor at Ontario Tech University, said the demonstrations have been “a real shot in the arm” and “booster” for the far right.

The convoy has “grown into a quite amorphous movement, but there was always the potential that it would attract elements of the far-right because some of the original organizers have lengthy ties to far-right movements, illiberal movements, and anti-authority movements in Canada,” she said.

The protests have been highly organized, with military-style logistic hubs keeping food, fuel and other resources flowing to the encampments, where each block has its own captain and night patrol. Volunteers open up their homes and hotel rooms for participants to come for a shower and laundry.

But while Lich’s and Barber’s arrests mark a major escalation by law enforcement, their removal may not have a major impact on core protesters camped out in their vehicles, many of whom have told The Washington Post that they do not identify with one specific leader or organizer.

“We are all under the impression we are going to get arrested,” Justin Aiello, 23, a construction worker from Montreal, said Thursday. “We are okay with that as it’s for a good cause.”

Officials have been keen to avoid a repeat of previous weekends, when the crowds swelled, particularly because this is a long holiday weekend.

They have also sought to de-escalate, sighting in part the presence of children among the convoys.

“If you are heading up to Ottawa … bring bouncy castles or bubble soccer bumpers, consider contributing to the fun!” a Facebook page associated with Freedom Convoy 2022, posted Thursday, as the Children’s Aid Society of Ottawa warned protesters they could be separated from their children if arrested.

Under the Emergencies Act, bringing a minor to the protests is a criminal offense.

Police are also worried about the potential for violence from demonstrators were they to ramp up enforcement. Relations between the two until now have been largely friendly, though police have reported cases of being swarmed by protesters when issuing tickets or confiscating illegal fuel deliveries.

There remains concern over whether some of the convoy participants are armed. The stakes rose Monday, when police arrested 11 people and seized guns and ammunition at a border blockade in Coutts, Alberta. Some protesters left to avoid violence. Police charged four people with conspiracy to commit murder.

Canada’s public safety minister, Marco Mendicino, said Thursday that some involved with the Coutts blockade had “strong ties to a far-right extreme organization with leaders who are in Ottawa,” the Canadian Broadcast Corporation reported.

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network’s deputy director, Elizabeth Simons, said one of the men arrested in Alberta has links to the far-right Diagolon movement, who’s de facto leader, Jeremy MacKenzie, has been in and out of Ottawa.

Pierre-Yves Bourduas, former deputy commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a federal and national police force, said that the lack of enforcement the past three weeks “sent a message to the occupiers that you don’t need to concern yourselves” with the law.

He said police strategy in the coming hours and days would be adaptive “based on intelligence who are the main mover and shakers [and] who is there just to make a point.”

“In Canada we are always trying to find a peaceful resolution,” he said.

Meanwhile, Canadian lawmakers had begun Thursday to debate Trudeau’s invocation of the Emergencies Act, which parliament must approve within seven days of being issued.

The act is expected to pass.

Supporters say the government needed to take such an extreme measure to stop an unprecedented threat to the Canadian economy and its democratic institutions. Critics say the government did not meet the legal standard for invoking the act and has set a dangerous precedent for a federal power grab.