Vice President Harris, in Munich for a major security conference, is set to meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, representatives of the three Baltic states and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov next week under the condition that Moscow refrains from attacking Ukraine.
Here’s what to know
Japan joins the West in urging Putin to find diplomatic solutionReturn to menu
TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday and urged him to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis. Kishida also expressed Tokyo’s opposition to the use of force, he said at a news briefing.
The 25-minute call, which was initiated by Japan, was the first between the two leaders since October, Japan’s Kyodo News agency reported.
Putin told Kishida he had no intention of invading Ukraine, the outlet said, citing an unidentified Japanese government official. Kishida did not provide more details on Putin’s declared position and did not say if he brought up sanctions during the call. Japan had previously joined its Western allies in sanctioning Russia after Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.
U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel praised Kishida’s decision to talk to Russia, saying in a statement the United States and Japan “are in lock-step on Russia: any aggression toward Ukraine will not be tolerated and will come with severe costs.”
“We welcome Japan’s commitment to speak with one voice with our like-minded partners when it comes to defending fundamental international norms,” Emanuel said. “Collectively, we will not tolerate Moscow’s efforts to violate another country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, or to change the status quo by force.”
Kishida also spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this week, as Japan joins other Group of Seven nations in ramping up diplomatic efforts to ease tensions. Kishida expressed support for Ukrainian sovereignty during his call with Kyiv.
Japan is expected to attend the upcoming emergency G-7 meeting of top diplomats on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
Tokyo recently said it would divert some gas supplies to Europe, which depends on Russia for natural gas and fears the Kremlin could retaliate against sanctions by cutting off energy exports.
Julia Mio Inuma contributed reporting.
What to know about shelling in Ukraine that hit a kindergartenReturn to menu
KYIV, Ukraine — A kindergarten in eastern Ukraine was one of the civilian structures hit by artillery from Russian-backed separatists Thursday, Ukrainian officials said, heightening tensions in a region already on edge as Moscow’s forces mass along the Ukrainian border.
Three adult employees suffered concussions, the military said in a statement posted to social media, but it appeared children were unharmed. They were in a different room, according to local media reports.
Shelling near the demarcation line in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region is common, but the wave of activity on Thursday appeared more aggressive than usual. Meanwhile, pro-Russian separatists accused Ukrainian government troops of opening fire on its territory, which Ukraine’s Armed Forces denied. Ukrainian soldiers are under instruction not to return fire.
Analysis: How joining NATO and the E.U. became Ukraine’s unattainable dreamReturn to menu
Even before the threat of a full Russian invasion, Ukraine’s dalliance with the West had cost it dearly. Nearly a decade ago, a civil uprising in Ukraine over President Viktor Yanukovych’s shift toward Moscow and rejection of a sweeping deal with the European Union forced him into exile — but not before the massacre of protesters in Kyiv’s Maidan Square. To punish free-willed Ukrainians, a jilted Russian President Vladimir Putin responded by partitioning their nation, annexing Crimea and staging a de facto occupation of the eastern Donbas region.
But still, Ukrainians clung to hope. In 2019, Ukraine even enshrined its will to join the West in its constitution. “Ukraine will join the E.U., Ukraine will join NATO!” declared a jubilant Andriy Parubiy, Ukraine’s speaker of the house, after the measure passed.
Western powers — even if never in agreement, or fully committed, to letting Ukraine in — dangled the hope of access to those rarefied clubs for years. Now even the distant chance that existed before of Ukraine joining NATO or the European Union is quickly evaporating.