TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday and urged him to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis. Kishida also expressed Tokyo’s opposition to the use of force, he said at a news briefing.

The 25-minute call, which was initiated by Japan, was the first between the two leaders since October, Japan’s Kyodo News agency reported.

Putin told Kishida he had no intention of invading Ukraine, the outlet said, citing an unidentified Japanese government official. Kishida did not provide more details on Putin’s declared position and did not say if he brought up sanctions during the call. Japan had previously joined its Western allies in sanctioning Russia after Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel praised Kishida’s decision to talk to Russia, saying in a statement the United States and Japan “are in lock-step on Russia: any aggression toward Ukraine will not be tolerated and will come with severe costs.”

“We welcome Japan’s commitment to speak with one voice with our like-minded partners when it comes to defending fundamental international norms,” Emanuel said. “Collectively, we will not tolerate Moscow’s efforts to violate another country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, or to change the status quo by force.”

Kishida also spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this week, as Japan joins other Group of Seven nations in ramping up diplomatic efforts to ease tensions. Kishida expressed support for Ukrainian sovereignty during his call with Kyiv.

Japan is expected to attend the upcoming emergency G-7 meeting of top diplomats on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Tokyo recently said it would divert some gas supplies to Europe, which depends on Russia for natural gas and fears the Kremlin could retaliate against sanctions by cutting off energy exports.