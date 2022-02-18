President Biden will hold talks with other Western leaders Friday about the Ukraine crisis, as 11th-hour efforts to prevent a Russian attack continue against the grim backdrop of widespread shelling in eastern Ukraine and Moscow’s continued troop buildup at the border.

The White House will host a call with top officials — including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson — during which the Kremlin’s military buildup will be discussed. Biden told reporters that the threat of a renewed invasion remains “very high” and that a Russian attack could happen in the “next several days.”

Vice President Harris, in Munich for a major security conference, is set to meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, representatives of the three Baltic states and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov next week under the condition that Moscow refrains from attacking Ukraine.

Here’s what to know

  • U.S. officials have obtained intelligence that Russia’s announced military pullback from Ukraine’s border was a deliberate ruse to mislead the United States and other world powers, four officials said Thursday.
  • As Biden offered a bleak warning of imminent Russian aggression, Blinken said the Kremlin could carry out a “fake, even a real, attack using chemical weapons” to justify a strike on Ukraine.
  • An observer mission from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said it had counted 591 violations of the cease-fire in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, up from 153 the prior day.