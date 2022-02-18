The Met Office issued not one, but two, rare “red” weather warnings — the highest possible level — for Wales and parts of southern England, including London. It was the first time the British capital has ever received such a warning since the system was introduced in 2011.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said that COBRA, the government’s crisis committee, would meet on Friday afternoon amid reports that the storm could be one of the most intense windstorms in decades, with winds gusting up to 100 miles per hour.

Later in the day, the storm was expected to move the Netherlands, where the country’s meteorology institute issued its own “code red” for some regions and urging people to stay indoors if possible.

Here's a short clip of what the team at Beattock were dealing with when they arrived on site earlier today. @AvantiWestCoast @TPExpressTrains @NetworkRailLC pic.twitter.com/0xOzdkkMFE — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) February 17, 2022

Assessing how much damage Eunice has brought will take time. But already on early Friday, the storm caused widespread travel disruption. All trains in Wales were closed. Train operators across the rest of the country warned of disruptions and several services were operating with a speed limit of 50 miles per hour. Hundreds of flights were delayed or canceled.

Footage shared widely on social media appeared to show planes being buffeted by intense winds as they came in for landing at Heathrow Airport.

Pilots have been struggling to land at Heathrow Airport due to strong winds from Storm Eunice.



Video courtesy of @BigJetTVLIVE who have a live stream from the airport since this morning, showing planes landing. @HeathrowAirport #stormeunice #Heathrow pic.twitter.com/8cdkv1oMN0 — London Live (@LondonLive) February 18, 2022

Others on social media shared images and footage of flying objects and falling debris. Ellen O’Regan, a journalist with the Irish Examiner, tweeted pictures of the roof of her family home pierced with a tree branch. Another social media user appeared rather surprised when he captured the moment a giant tree toppled over in the middle of a seaside town.

Tree down in Bude video from Kai Wilson Page pic.twitter.com/nUMFPOzN4X — North Devon News (@NorthDevonNews) February 18, 2022

The country was only starting to recover from a separate storm, named Dudley, earlier in the week.

A number of attractions, including the London Eye, a Ferris wheel on London’s south bank, and Legoland, a theme park based in Windsor, closed on Friday as a precaution. Some zoos and parks also closed.