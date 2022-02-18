“As of this moment I’m convinced he’s made the decision,” Biden said at the White House, speaking after the latest in a series of crisis consultations with NATO and European leaders.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re calling out Russia’s plans loudly, repeatedly, not because we want a conflict, but because we’re doing everything in our power to remove any reason that Russia may give to justify invading Ukraine, and prevent them from moving,” Biden said.

Advertisement

The remarks, in Biden’s second televised address on Ukraine in less than a week, came just hours after separatist leaders ordered residents of Donetsk, the Russian-backed breakaway state in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, to evacuate to Russia in what the Biden administration cautioned could be a false-flag operation engineered to justify the start to a Russian assault.

As authorities urged women, children and the elderly to immediately depart, a car exploded outside the seat of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, an act local officials characterized as sabotage. In Russia, Putin ordered authorities to make preparations for what Donetsk officials said could be a wave of some 700,000 refugees.

Separatist leader Denis Pushilin appealed for people to seek shelter in Russia as he accused Ukraine’s Western-backed government of preparing to launch a military offensive, a prospect that leaders in Kyiv roundly denied. In Donetsk, sirens blared and buses rolled out for Russia’s southwestern Rostov region.

Russian TV reported that the first buses of refugees from the Donbas region arrived in Rostov on Friday and were escorted by police to their accommodations, according to Interfax. It was not immediately clear how many people departed Donetsk for Russia on Friday.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The pace of events in Ukraine accelerated dramatically as Western leaders, gathered in Munich for a security conference, warned that a Russian attack would have lasting damage to global norms.

Western officials say Russia has massed close to 200,000 military and national guard troops in and around Ukraine in recent months, a figure that if confirmed would represent the region’s largest mobilization since World War II. While the Kremlin has repeatedly denied plans to invade the former Soviet state, it has accused the West of threatening Russian security by beefing up NATO’s presence in Eastern Europe and inviting Ukraine to join the Transatlantic alliance.

Vice President Harris, who lead the U.S. delegation to the annual Munich Security Conference, said the United States remained hopeful a peaceful resolution to the crisis could be found.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“But we are also committed, if Russia takes aggressive action, to ensuring there will be severe consequence in terms of the economic sanctions we have discussed,” she said at the start of a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, referencing plans for Western nations’ to unleash far-reaching economic retaliation on Russia’s economy should Putin invade.

“We know the Alliance is strong in that regard,” she said.

The Biden administration, hoping to deprive Russia of a pretext for invasion, has taken the unusual step of airing sensitive intelligence information about what officials say are Russian plans for a false provocation in eastern Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

Addressing the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said such moves could include a staged terrorist or drone attack, fake mass graves or a simulated — even possibly a real — chemical weapons incident, which would then be blamed on Ukrainian authorities as a ruse to begin fighting.

Advertisement

A State Department spokesperson said Friday’s evacuation and apparent bombing in Donetsk represented the kind of staged operation that officials have said could precede a Russian attack.

“This type of false-flag operation is exactly what Secretary Blinken highlighted in his remarks” at the U.N., the spokesperson said in a statement, which was circulated on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the Biden administration. “Announcements like these are further attempts to obscure through lies and disinformation that Russia is the aggressor in this conflict.”

As Donetsk authorities ratcheted up the sense of crisis in eastern Ukraine, authorities in Kyiv pushed back, calling on residents to remain in place and accusing “Russian special services” of planting explosives in public buildings and infrastructure in Donetsk.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The head of Ukraine’s military, Valeriy Zaluzhny, rejected the suggestion that his country would seek to use force to reassert authority over the separatist areas. “I repeat once again — the military-political leadership of the state does not plan and does not conduct offensive operations in the east of Ukraine,” he said in a statement.

“We categorically refute Russian disinformation reports on Ukraine’s alleged offensive operations or acts of sabotage in chemical production facilities,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter. “Ukraine does not conduct or plan any such actions in the Donbas.”

Monitors with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe this week denounced intensified cease-fire violations in eastern Ukraine, where separatists have been battling Ukrainian forces since 2014. A kindergarten was among the sites hit by shelling this week.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The French and German governments, which have been attempting to broker a deal to end that conflict, condemned Donetsk’s accusations of a possible Ukrainian assault to take back the territory. “We do not see any grounds for these allegations and urge Russia to use its influence over the self-proclaimed republics to encourage restraint,” the two countries’ foreign ministers said in a statement.

Separatist authorities looked to Russia for assistance as Putin received his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, in Moscow on Friday. The two countries have been conducting a major joint military exercises in Belarus, placing Russian troops, planes and missiles just hours from the Ukrainian capital. Western officials say the maneuvers, due to conclude on Sunday, are part of Russia’s preparations for further conflict in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters alongside Lukashenko, Putin said he would be willing to follow a diplomatic path out of the crisis but said Moscow would not compromise on its central security demands, which include limits to NATO’s presence in Eastern Europe and a ban on membership for Ukraine.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

He downplayed the significance of U.S. and NATO counterproposals on military exercises and other security matters, saying that the West must meet Russian demands as a “package.” The Kremlin has warned it might resort to “military-technical means” should it and NATO nations fail to identify a mutually acceptable outcome.

“We are ready to follow the negotiation track, provided that all issues are considered as a complex, without separation from the main Russian proposals, the implementation of which is an absolute priority for us,” the Russian leader said.

NATO nations, which began increasing their military posture in Eastern Europe after Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region in 2014, have sent further reinforcements to the alliance’s eastern reaches in recent week. On Friday, Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin announced the sale of 250 Abrams tanks to Poland.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Putin is expected to oversee an exercise of Russia’s nuclear forces on Saturday.

After the Donetsk evacuation order, Russian state media reported that Putin had dispatched his government’s top emergency response official to Rostov, and had authorized assistance, including medical care, food, and the payment of 10,000 rubles, about $130, for each Donbas refugee arriving there.

The separatist region’s press service circulated videos showing the evacuation of children departing an orphanage. In what appeared to be scripted remarks to a reporter, one young boy in a knit cap and backpack said he had been scared by recent shelling and gunfire.

“Do you think it will be great in Russia?” the reporter asked. “Yes,” the boy said with a smile.