Moscow has blamed Kyiv for incidents such as the shelling of a kindergarten in Ukraine’s contested eastern region, Biden said, adding that disinformation was being pushed to the Russian public that Ukraine was preparing a major offensive. “It defies basic logic to believe the Ukrainians would choose this moment, with well over 150,000 [Russian] troops arrayed on its borders, to escalate a year-long conflict,” the president said.
Putin’s Russia has been accused time and again of secretly carrying out acts that it blamed on others to justify previous military action in Chechnya, Georgia and Ukraine.
Here’s what to know
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday will travel to the Munich Security Conference, where he is scheduled to meet with Vice President Harris. He will return to Kyiv the same day, he said in a statement.
- The United States asserted on Friday that Russia has probably massed up to 190,000 troops around Ukraine, or nearly double that of the 100,000 estimate in late January.
- President Vladimir Putin will personally oversee a major military exercise on Saturday of Russia’s nuclear forces, involving the launch of strategic ballistic cruise missiles. He is expected to be accompanied by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
Separatist leaders sign mass military mobilization orders, raising fears of war
Leaders of two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine on Saturday signed “general mobilization” decrees that put them on war footing, raising fears that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.
The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, a breakaway territory in eastern Ukraine, said in a Saturday video address that he had signed a decree mobilizing military reserves and urged all able-bodied men to take up arms.
“I appeal to all the men of the republic, who are able to hold weapons in their hands, to stand up for their families, children, wives, mothers,” said Denis Pushilin. “Together we will achieve victory, we will protect the Donbas and all Russian people.” (Donbas is a contested region of eastern Ukraine where Kyiv government forces have been locked in a years-long conflict with Moscow-backed militants.)
Leonid Pasechnik, leader of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic, also signed a similar order, according to Russian state media. RIA Novosti said the order banned adult men under 55 years old from leaving the territory and allowed authorities to seize property for defense needs.
Pushlin’s order, which he said was meant to counter “Kyiv’s aggression,” was the latest sign that Russia was set to attack Ukraine. President Biden on Friday accused Russian state media of making “phony allegations” of a genocide in Donbas and pushing claims that Kyiv could be readying an offensive of its own to justify an attack on Ukraine.
The rebel leader on Friday urged civilians in Donetsk to leave the territory for Russia. Also on Friday, a car exploded outside a Donetsk government office, an act local officials characterized as sabotage. Kyiv has roundly denied that it is planning an offensive on Donetsk and Biden said it “defies basic logic to believe the Ukrainians would choose this moment, with well over 150,000 troops arrayed on its borders, to escalate a year-long conflict.”
Putin has decided to invade Ukraine, Biden says, and will likely target its capital
Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine, President Biden said for the first time on Friday, as Ukrainian separatist authorities ordered a mass evacuation and the West’s standoff with Russia entered a new, more dangerous stage.
Biden said the U.S. government, after weeks of speculation about Putin’s intentions, now had reason to believe the Russian leader had made the determination to attack the former Soviet state, and would probably target the capital, Kyiv.
“As of this moment I’m convinced he’s made the decision,” Biden said at the White House, speaking after the latest crisis consultation with NATO and European leaders. He cited the United States’ “significant intelligence capability.”
Wall Street extends losses as Russia-Ukraine conflict rattles market
Wall Street’s sour mood dragged into another day Friday amid a maelstrom of uncertainty surrounding Russia and Ukraine, with the Dow sliding more than 200 points to wrap up another choppy week.
The blue-chip index registered its steepest loss of 2022 with Thursday’s 622-point tumble as a potential Russian invasion had Western officials on high alert. Trading was somewhat calmer Friday, even as the United States and its allies stepped up warnings that Russia appeared ready to launch an invasion, and despite Moscow’s continued troop buildup and widespread shelling in eastern Ukraine.
“While we’re still being warned that a Russian invasion is highly likely, the meeting does offer hope that nothing will happen before then which is bringing some stability in the markets,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst with OANDA, said Friday in comments emailed to The Washington Post. “We could still see some risk aversion creeping in as we near the close, given how quickly these situations can change.”