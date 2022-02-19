President Biden said Friday that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, has “made the decision” to strike Ukraine, as his administration warned of Kremlin-orchestrated false-flag operations in the coming days that could be used as a pretext for an attack.

Hours after Biden’s remarks, leaders of two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine on Saturday signed mass military mobilization decrees that put them on war footing. The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic told all able-bodied men to take up arms in response to “Kyiv’s aggression.”

Biden said that disinformation was being pushed to the Russian public that Ukraine was preparing a major offensive. “It defies basic logic to believe the Ukrainians would choose this moment, with well over 150,000 [Russian] troops arrayed on its borders, to escalate a year-long conflict,” the president said.

Putin’s Russia has been accused time and again of secretly carrying out acts that it blamed on others to justify previous military action in Chechnya, Georgia and Ukraine.

Here’s what to know

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday will travel to the Munich Security Conference, where he is scheduled to meet with Vice President Harris. He will return to Kyiv the same day, he said in a statement.
  • The United States asserted on Friday that Russia has probably massed up to 190,000 troops around Ukraine, or nearly double that of the 100,000 estimate in late January.
  • President Vladimir Putin will personally oversee a major military exercise on Saturday of Russia’s nuclear forces, involving the launch of strategic ballistic cruise missiles. He is expected to be accompanied by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.