Biden said that disinformation was being pushed to the Russian public that Ukraine was preparing a major offensive. “It defies basic logic to believe the Ukrainians would choose this moment, with well over 150,000 [Russian] troops arrayed on its borders, to escalate a year-long conflict,” the president said.
Putin’s Russia has been accused time and again of secretly carrying out acts that it blamed on others to justify previous military action in Chechnya, Georgia and Ukraine.
Here’s what to know
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday will travel to the Munich Security Conference, where he is scheduled to meet with Vice President Harris. He will return to Kyiv the same day, he said in a statement.
- The United States asserted on Friday that Russia has probably massed up to 190,000 troops around Ukraine, or nearly double that of the 100,000 estimated in late January.
- President Vladimir Putin will personally oversee a major military exercise on Saturday of Russia’s nuclear forces, involving the launch of strategic ballistic cruise missiles. He is expected to be accompanied by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
Ukrainian president to attend Munich conference amid war fears
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Munich Saturday to attend a major security conference before returning home the same day, his office said.
He is slated to meet with world leaders including Vice President Harris, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and expects “specific agreements on providing our state with additional military and financial support” to strengthen its stability, according to a statement.
“Naturally, the discussions at the Munich Security Conference this year will be devoted to current threats in Eastern Europe and the situation around Ukraine. Therefore, the position of our state must be presented sufficiently so that issues about Ukraine are resolved with the participation of Ukraine,” the statement said. “ … The visit is planned dynamically, the return to Kyiv is today.”
The Ukrainian leader will make the trip as the United States ramps up warnings that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to launch an attack following a massive Russian troop buildup near Ukraine’s borders. The Kremlin has denied plans to invade.
Shelling has escalated in disputed eastern Ukrainian territories with pro-Russian separatists. A Zelensky spokesman said earlier that officials were weighing his plans to go to Munich and monitoring the situation, “which is getting more and more dramatic.”
Russia denies U.S. accusations of false-flag operations, cyber attacks
Russia denied U.S. accusations that the Kremlin is seeking to create a pretext to invade Ukraine, with the Russian Ambassador to Washington instead accusing the United States of spreading disinformation.
“The United States persistently continues its attempts to impress outright lies,” said Anatoly Antonov in a statement posted on Facebook late Friday, which also broadly denied Western accusations that Russia could launch a military strike against Ukraine. “The authors of these statements should better visit [Ukraine’s contested eastern territories] in person and learn about the tragic consequences of the “military assistance” provided to Ukraine by the United States and its allies.”
A State Department spokesman had suggested Friday that a purported explosion and evacuation of civilians in Donetsk, a Russian-backed breakaway state in Ukraine’s eastern region, was an example of a staged operation that could be used to justify an attack on Kyiv. Russia has massed some 190,000 troops near the borders of its smaller neighbor, the United States said Friday.
Washington also accused Russian cyber actors of targeting the Ukrainian government and banks in the past week with an attack. Anne Neuberger, President Biden’s deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technologies, said that the attacks were wide-scale but ultimately limited due to the efforts of Ukrainian cyber defenders.
Separatist leaders sign mass military mobilization orders, raising fears of war
Leaders of two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine on Saturday signed “general mobilization” decrees that put them on war footing, raising fears that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.
The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, a breakaway territory in eastern Ukraine, said in a Saturday video address that he had signed a decree mobilizing military reserves and urged all able-bodied men to take up arms.
“I appeal to all the men of the republic, who are able to hold weapons in their hands, to stand up for their families, children, wives, mothers,” said Denis Pushilin. “Together we will achieve victory, we will protect the Donbas and all Russian people.” (Donbas is a contested region of eastern Ukraine where Kyiv government forces have been locked in a years-long conflict with Moscow-backed militants.)
Leonid Pasechnik, leader of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic, also signed a similar order, according to Russian state media. RIA Novosti said the order banned adult men under 55 years old from leaving the territory and allowed authorities to seize property for defense needs.
Pushlin’s order, which he said was meant to counter “Kyiv’s aggression,” was the latest sign that Russia was set to attack Ukraine. President Biden on Friday accused Russian state media of making “phony allegations” of a genocide in Donbas and pushing claims that Kyiv could be readying an offensive of its own to justify an attack on Ukraine.
The rebel leader on Friday urged civilians in Donetsk to leave the territory for Russia. Also on Friday, a car exploded outside a Donetsk government office, an act local officials characterized as sabotage. Kyiv has roundly denied that it is planning an offensive on Donetsk and Biden said it “defies basic logic to believe the Ukrainians would choose this moment, with well over 150,000 troops arrayed on its borders, to escalate a year-long conflict.”
Putin has decided to invade Ukraine, Biden says, and will likely target its capital
Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine, President Biden said for the first time on Friday, as Ukrainian separatist authorities ordered a mass evacuation and the West’s standoff with Russia entered a new, more dangerous stage.
Biden said the U.S. government, after weeks of speculation about Putin’s intentions, now had reason to believe the Russian leader had made the determination to attack the former Soviet state, and would probably target the capital, Kyiv.
“As of this moment I’m convinced he’s made the decision,” Biden said at the White House, speaking after the latest crisis consultation with NATO and European leaders. He cited the United States’ “significant intelligence capability.”
Wall Street extends losses as Russia-Ukraine conflict rattles market
Wall Street’s sour mood dragged into another day Friday amid a maelstrom of uncertainty surrounding Russia and Ukraine, with the Dow sliding more than 200 points to wrap up another choppy week.
The blue-chip index registered its steepest loss of 2022 with Thursday’s 622-point tumble as a potential Russian invasion had Western officials on high alert. Trading was somewhat calmer Friday, even as the United States and its allies stepped up warnings that Russia appeared ready to launch an invasion, and despite Moscow’s continued troop buildup and widespread shelling in eastern Ukraine.
“While we’re still being warned that a Russian invasion is highly likely, the meeting does offer hope that nothing will happen before then which is bringing some stability in the markets,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst with OANDA, said Friday in comments emailed to The Washington Post. “We could still see some risk aversion creeping in as we near the close, given how quickly these situations can change.”