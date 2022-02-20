Russian officials were ambiguous about whether the summit would go ahead. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that there are not “concrete plans” for a Russia-U.S. summit.
Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, struck a pessimistic chord in comments to ABC News on Monday morning: “We never give up hope on diplomacy until the missiles fly or the tanks roll,” he said. But “the likelihood there’s a diplomatic solution, given the troop movements of the Russians, is diminishing hour by hour.”
Here's what to know
The United States has warned the United Nations that it has credible information showing that Moscow is compiling lists of Ukrainians “to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation,” according to a letter obtained by The Washington Post.
Ukraine’s foreign minister on Monday urged the European Union to move forward on sanctions against Russia now, rather than waiting for the Kremlin to make additional moves.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to be in Paris on Friday to discuss the Ukrainian developments with European officials, according to French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.